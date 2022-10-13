Dhanteras 2022: What to buy and what not to buy

IRCTC update: 145 trains cancelled on October 13; here is the complete list

New Delhi, Oct 13: Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali and it is also believed to be the biggest shopping festival in India. This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 23.

This is the day when people, whether rich or poor, consider buying items auspicious.

So, here are the things which could be auspicious to buy on Dhanteras.

The most common items are gold and silver. You can buy either jewellery or coins.

Utensils made up of silver, copper and brass are considered auspicious too. It is believed that one shouldn't bring empty utensils but should fill it with water or food.

Tight on budget? Here is another option: Broom. Yes, you read it right! The humble cleaning tool is also considered auspicious.

If you need electronic home appliances, add them to your list too.

Not only buying, but you can also start a new business, a shop, or a new venture on this day.

But some items are believed to bring ill luck if bought on Dhanteras.

According to Astrology and Vaastu, it is better to avoid buying certain items on Dhanteras. People should avoid buying things made of glass or glassware.

Even crockery should be avoided as some astrologers say that these items are associated with Rahu.

Rahu is usually associated with inauspiciousness. Even if one has to buy glassware, then it must be ensured that they are totally transparent.

Purchase of utensils made of Aluminium should be avoided as even these are associated with Rahu.

Knives, scissors, sharp-edged items and utensils made of iron should also not be purchased as per astrology.

Story first published: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 19:34 [IST]