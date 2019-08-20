Delhi: Yamuna crosses danger level, people who reside close to river banks evacuate

New Delhi, Aug 20: The residents of Yamuna ghats were moved to makeshift tents after the river continued to swell on Tuesday and was flowing above the danger level. On Monday, the river breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The river was flowing at 206.08 metres at 1 pm on Tuesday. "We moved to tents on Monday night after river waters entered our house. It is very difficult to live in the tent as it has very limited space and we are five members. Till 2 pm, we have not got anything to eat," said Pramod Kumar (38), an auto-rickshaw driver.

There are around 40 families who live in the Yamuna ghats. "We will not move to the park where the tents have been placed as snatchers and other bad elements roam in that area. We will sleep on the terrace of our houses," said Shubham Kumar (21), who works as a salesman. More than 10,000 people living in the low-lying areas along the Yamuna in the city were moved to 22,000 tents as the river breached the danger mark.

In 1978, the water in the river had risen to its highest-ever level of 207.49 metres, causing a devastating flood in the national capital. The farmers of the Yamuna Khadar area have also been affected by the rising water levels.

"There are around 200 people who are dependent on farming here. They have lost their standing crops of green vegetables due to the rising water in Yamuna river. The farmers have lost around Rs 40 lakhs worth crops," said Devender Kashyap (32), the community leader in Yamuna Khadar area.

On Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the water level in the river is likely to rise further with more discharge from the Hathnikund barrage in neighbouring Haryana.

