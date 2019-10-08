Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Delhi University May/June semester exam result 2019 declared, direct link to check
New Delhi
New Delhi, Oct 08: The Delhi University May/June semester exam result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
The results have been declared for the Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) part 2 examination, Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) part 2 second year exam, B.Tech semester 8 exam, B.Sc Geology (Semester 10 exams), M.Sc (Geology) (Semester 10) exams, B.Tech (I.T. & Mathematical Innovation) 8th Semester. The results are available on du.ac.in.
How to check Delhi University May/June semester exam result 2019:
- Go to du.ac.in
- Click on result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View result
- Download
- Take a printout