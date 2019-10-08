  • search
    Delhi University May/June semester exam result 2019 declared, direct link to check

    New Delhi, Oct 08: The Delhi University May/June semester exam result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The results have been declared for the Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) part 2 examination, Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) part 2 second year exam, B.Tech semester 8 exam, B.Sc Geology (Semester 10 exams), M.Sc (Geology) (Semester 10) exams, B.Tech (I.T. & Mathematical Innovation) 8th Semester. The results are available on du.ac.in.

    How to check Delhi University May/June semester exam result 2019:

    • Go to du.ac.in
    • Click on result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

