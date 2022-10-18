MCC revises NEET Counselling 2022 round 1 after addition of new seats

IRCTC's affordable Dubai tour package: All you need to know

SBI jobs 2022: Registration for 1422 CBO posts begins, check eligibility, last date to apply

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 632 Librarian, TGT and other posts; check details

Delhi: Two children feared drowned in Yamuna; search operation underway

New Delhi

oi-PTI

New Delhi, Oct 18: Two children were feared drowned after they went for a swim in the Yamuna river in north Delhi's Wazirabad area, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, Wazirabad police station received information about the incident that happened in Sonia Vihar's Pusta Number 2 on Monday.

The children were identified as Rahul (12) and Kartik (13), a senior police officer said.

Himanshu (11) who also went along with the two boys, was rescued by an eyewitness who informed police about the incident, the officer said.

After reaching the spot, police recorded the statement of the caller Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Sonia Vihar, the officer said.

In UP's Etawah, 2 brothers feared to have drowned

National Disaster Response Force personnel, members of the boat club, and private divers have undertaken the rescue operation, police said.

No bodies have been recovered as of now, they said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 16:38 [IST]