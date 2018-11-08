  • search

Delhi: Two children dead as shanty catches fire; two injured

By Pti
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 8: Two children died and two others of the same family sustained severe injuries after their shanty near central Delhi's Desh Bandhu Gupta Road caught fire while they were sleeping, police said on Thursday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, they said. The deceased were identified as Ganesh (10) and Swati (4), a senior Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.

    The injured, Suman (28), with 55 per cent burns, and Munna (5), with 70 per cent burns, are undergoing treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, he said.

    [Delhi: Drunk man sets 18 vehicles on fire]

    The victims were sleeping when the shanty caught fire, a senior police officer said. Police suspect that the fire started from an LPG cylinder and spread to the shanty. A call about the blaze was received at 2.18 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the DFS official said.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    delhi new delhi fire

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue