    Delhi: Three held for killing 22-yr-old in Vivek Vihar

    By Pti
    New Delhi, Dec 14: Three men have been arrested and one juvenile apprehended for allegedly killing a 22-year-old man whose body was found on the Vivek Vihar railway track nearly three months ago, police said on Friday.

    The accused have been identified as Pardeep (20), Akash (24), Deepu Kumar (22), they added. The minor was not named. On September 16, the police received information that a man was found dead on the Vivek Vihar railway track. The deceased, Samad, 19, was a resident of Meerut, officials said.

    "During investigation, we learned that on the day of Samad's death his mobile phone had been snatched at Vivek Vihar Railway Station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railway) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said.

    The spot of the crime has no CCTV coverage. The police questioned locals, including criminals, during which one Deepu was apprehended, he said. Deepu confessed to the crime and mentioned the role of three others, police said.

    They allegedly snatched the mobile phone from Samad at Vivek Vihar Railway Station during the day, the DCP added. In the evening when the accused were drinking near Vivek Vihar railway track, the deceased came there and enquired about his phone, the officer said.

    A heated argument broke out between them, following which the accused stabbed Samad on his thigh, neck and face. They robbed him and placed his body on the railway track to make it look like an accident, the DCP said. Later, his two associates Pradeep and Deepak were arrested and their juvenile friend was apprehended, Gupta added.

