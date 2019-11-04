  • search
    New Delhi, Nov 04: Gunshots were fired outside the office of BJP MP Hans Raj Hans' office in Delhi's Rohini on Monday evening. A 51-year-old man, said to be a wrestling coach, has been arrested for allegedly firing outside the office of North-West Delhi MP.

    BJP's North-West Delhi MP Hans Raj Hans

    Hans Raj Hans is a singer turned politician and a first time Lok Sabha MP. He contested 2019 Lok Sabha elections on BJP ticket and defeated Udit Raj, a former BJP MP who switched over to Congress just a few days before parliamentary.

    The person who fired has been identified as one Rameshwar Pehalwan, a wrestling coach at a Delhi University college. He was said to under the influence of alcohol when he fired two shots and hurled abuses

    Rameshwar Pehalwan

    Pehalwan has been arrested and case has been registered under section 336 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), reports said.

    In a CCTV footage, the man, wearing a saffron kurta and white pyjamas, was seen firing in the air outside the lawmaker's office, a senior police official said. No one was inside the office at the time of the incident. Pehalwan, a resident of Bawana, created ruckus and hurled abuses before opening fire, the official said, adding he was in an inebriated state.

    Police near Hans Raj Hans' office

    According to witnesses, the man came in a car and left the spot after firing in the air. The man has been arrested.

    Personal grouse appears to be the motive behind the incident and further investigations are on, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S D Mishra said, adding the vehicle and the licensed weapon have been seized.

    Hans Raj Hans office

    Hans Raj Hans termed the firing a "cowardly act" and demanded a thorough probe into the incident.

    "I have no personal enmity with anyone. But I have been consistently exposing anti-people policies of the ruling party in Delhi. So it is possible that someone annoyed with this may have effected the incident," a Delhi BJP statement quoted Hans saying.

    No immediate reaction was available from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

