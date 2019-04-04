Delhi: Sharpshooters of Neeraj Bawana gang arrested

  • search
    By PTI
    New Delhi, Apr 4: Two alleged sharpshooters of the Neeraj Bawana gang have been arrested here by the special cell of the Delhi Police, officials said on Thursday.

    Representational Image

    The accused, Monu Singh (23) and Naseeb Singh (25), both residents of Haryana, were close associates of Neeraj Bawana, they said. With their arrest, police claimed to have worked out two murder cases.

    The duo were arrested on March 28 from near Jal Vihar bus terminal in Lajpat Nagar after a brief scuffle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

    A loaded pistol of .32 calibers, with five live cartridges in its magazine, and a loaded countrymade pistol were seized from their possession, Kushwah said.

