Delhi: School dropouts who stole bikes to impress girls arrested

By PTI
    New Delhi, Sep 17: Two school dropouts, who allegedly stole motorcycles to impress girls, were arrested in southeast Delhi, the police said on Monday. Nitin (22) and Garvit alias Gaurav (19) were held at a checkpoint near Cambridge School, Sriniwaspuri on Friday. Three stolen motorcycles were recovered from their possession, they said.

    The accused were coming from Ring Road and headed towards Sriniwaspuri, said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast). Upon seeing the police picket, they took a U-turn and tried to flee but were nabbed, he added.

    During interrogation the duo revealed that they were childhood friends and studied in the same school in Lajpat Nagar and also lived in the same locality, police said. As the duo yearned to lead a lavish life, they dropped out of school and took to crime.

    Garvit learnt how to break the locks of motorcycles and the youngsters began stealing bikes in the residential colonies of south Delhi, they added.

    "They are drug addicts and wanted to live a lavish life. Nitin had also gifted an Apple iPhone to his girlfriend,” the DCP added.

