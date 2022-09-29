In a relief to the poor, Govt extends free ration programme by 3 months

Yamuna water recedes 'slightly' but still above danger mark

Delhi's air quality 'moderate' with min temp at 23.3 degree C

New Delhi

oi-PTI

New Delhi, Sep 29: Partly cloudy skies are likely in the city which logged a minimum temperature of 23.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 35 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 87 per cent.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the moderate (122) category around 9:15 am, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

Ashok Gehlot to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi amid suspense over his presidential poll bid

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 11:18 [IST]