Delhi Police issue traffic advisory for Sunday in view of Milad-un-Nabi, Valmiki Jayanti processions

New Delhi, Oct 08: The Delhi Police on Saturday issued advisory regarding traffic arrangements in connection with celebrations of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti and Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi processions, officials said.

According to police, Valmiki Jayanti and Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (birthday of Prophet Mohammad) will be celebrated on Sunday.

The followers of Maharishi Valmiki would visit the Valmiki temples in large numbers, consequently resulting in huge crowd. Cultural programmes including bhajan/kirtans would also be organized at Valmiki temples. Besides, some processions/Shobha Yatras would also be taken out by the devotees of Maharishi Valmiki, the advisory read.

On Sunday from 2 pm onwards, Maharishi Valmiki Janmotsav Committee, Delhi Pradesh would hold Shobha Yatra from Red Fort enroute via Gauri Shankar Mandir-Shish Ganj Gurudwara-Chandni Chowk-Town Hall-Nai Sarak-Badashabulla Chowk-Chawri Bazar-Hauz Qazi-Ajmeri Gate-Paharganj Pull-Paharganj-Chuna Mandi-Rama Krishna Mission-Chitra Gupta Road-and would conclude at Valmiki Mandir, Mandir Marg, it said.

Balmiki Chaudhari Sarpanch Committee (Regd.) Delhi Pradesh would also hold Shobha Yatra from Red Fort, the advisory stated.

Apart from these, various processions would also be taken out in other areas of Delhi from Khichdipur Colony in east Delhi, from 80 Gaj Colony in west Delhi, from Nand Nagri in northeast Delhi, from Bindapur village in southwest Delhi etc, news agency PTI reported.

There shall be restrictions on movement of traffic on Netaji Subhash Marg, Chawri Bazar Road, Ajmeri Gate Road, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, Chitra Gupta Road, Panchkuian Marg, Mandir Marg and surrounding roads/stretches where the said processions will be taken out on Sunday, the advisory stated.

Similarly, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated in the city on Sunday.

On this occasion, Markazi Anjuman-Eid-E-Milad-ul-Nabi would take out a religious procession from Bara Hindu Rao to Chowk Jama Masjid via Pahari Dhiraj-Chowk Bara Tooti-Sadar Bazar-Qutub Road-Lahori Gate-Khari Baoli-Masjid Fatehpuri-Katra Bariyan-Farash Khana-Lal Kuan-Chowk Hauz Qazi-Chawri Bazar-Chowk Jama Masjid, according to the advisory.

Apart from this, various processions would also be taken out in northeast, south, central, southeast, Shahdara, outer north, east, outer, west and northwest areas of the city, it said.

There shall be restrictions on movement of traffic on Bara Hindu Rao Marg, Maharaja Aggrasen Marg, Qutub Road, Hare Ram Marg, Swami Viveka Nand Marg, Katra Baryan Road, Lal Kuan Bazar Road, Hamdard Road, Chawri Bazar Road and surrounding roads and stretches where the said processions will be taken out, it read.

People are advised to avoid the roads and the area where procession will be taken out. In case any unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the police, it added.

(with PTI inputs)

Story first published: Saturday, October 8, 2022, 20:45 [IST]