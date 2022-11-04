Lunar eclipse 2022: Things you should not do during Chandra Grahan

Delhi police busts international drug syndicate, arrests 3

New Delhi

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Nov 04: In a crackdown against illegal drugs, the Delhi police special cell busted an international drug syndicate and arrested three persons including a Nigerian national. The police seized contraband drugs worth over Rs 17 crore.

The police recovered 241 gm of cocaine and two-kilogram heroin worth over Rs 17 crore from their possession, according to an ANI report.

The police said that the accused had been reportedly supplying drugs in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) for the last 7 years. The drugs used to be trafficked from Latin America to Africa to India via aerial routes.

Kerala replacing Punjab as 'capital of drugs' says Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

"A team of Special Cell and Special Task Force (STF) under the aegis of Rajiv Ranjan Singh, DCP led by Arvind Kumar and Rakesh Kumar, has arrested three prime suppliers of international drug syndicate involved in the supply of cocaine and heroin. A total of 241 gms of cocaine and 2 kgs of heroin has been recovered from their possession," ANI quoted Delhi Police as saying.

The police also recovered one auto rickshaw and a car fitted with secret cavities that were reportedly used in transporting the drugs.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 4, 2022, 13:18 [IST]