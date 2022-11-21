Kiss and tell: When this 'daring' bride steals a kiss on mandap

Delhi nursery admissions: First list to be announced on January 6

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 21: The admission process for admission to Delhi-based Nursery schools is going to be open from 1st December 2022 and end on 17th March 2023. While the last date for application is December 23, the first list of shortlisted candidates will be declared on January 20.

"The admission process for pre-school, pre-primary and class 1 will commence from December 1 for open seats in private unaided recognised schools of Delhi for the session 2023-24," the DoE said in a notification.

"The first list of children who will be selected for admission along with the waiting list, will be out on January 20, while the second list for the same will be uploaded on February 6," it said.

The details of all entry level classes along with seats available for admission will be declared by all schools by December 16.

"All private unaided recognised schools shall upload their criteria for admission by November 28," the notification said.