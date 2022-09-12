Navratri 2022: When is Durga Puja this year? Date, Timings, Shubh Muhurat and More

Delhi Metro services on Yellow line disrupted for 3 hours

New Delhi

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Sep 12: Hundreds of Delhi Metro commuters faced a harrowing time as chaos ensued at several stations on the Yellow Line after a technical snag was reported in a train hating services between Sultanpur and Ghitorni stations on Monday morning.

The Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurugram. Several people were stranded from 7 am to 10 am, as metro services were not available between Sultanpur and Ghitorni due to a "technical issue" in a train, official sources said.

Many commuters took to Twitter, posting pictures and videos of the chaos at and around metro stations. In one of the videos, people were also seen riding a truck to reach their destination.

According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation officials, normal services have resumed on the Yellow line. Earlier, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had tweeted around 7 am to alert the commuters about the service disruptions.

Yellow Line Update



Services are not available between Sultanpur and Ghitorni.



Service available between HUDA City Centre and Ghitorni as well as Sultanpur and Samaypur Badli.



Normal services on all other lines — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) September 12, 2022

About 20 minutes before that, it had tweeted that there was a "delay in services" between Ghitorni and Sultanpur stations.