Delhi Metro: 17.8 km long Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section flagged-off

New Delhi, Oct 31: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday (October 31) flagged off Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section of Delhi Metro's Pink Line.
A view of Maujpur-Babarpur Metro station
The section is entirely elevated and will comprise 15 stations including 3 stations that provide interchange facility. With the opening of this section, the entire Delhi Metro network has become 314 km long, covering 229 metro stations in total.
A train on the Pink line of the Delhi Metro
The Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stretch is part of the 59 km-long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor (Pink Line) which falls under the Phase-III network of the DMRC.
Also Read | Delhi goes global: Metro card valid for travel in DTC buses
Sanjay Lake- Shiv Vihar section
Between Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake and Shiv Vihar section, metro services will commence at 6:15 AM from Trilokpuri and at 6:00 AM from IP Extension and Shiv Vihar from Monday to Saturday whereas, on Sundays, the services will commence from 8:15 AM from Trilokpuri and at 8:00 AM from IP Extension and Shiv Vihar.
CISF personnel stand guard
The Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake section will have 15 elevated stations. These are: Triolokpuri Sanjay Lake, East Vinod Nagar-Mayur Vihar II, Mandawali-West Vinod Nagar, IP Extension, Anand Vihar ISBT, Karkarduma, Karkarduma Court, Krishna Nagar, East Azad Nagar, Welcome, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Badarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar.