Delhi Metro: 17.8 km long Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section flagged-off

A view of Maujpur-Babarpur Metro station

The section is entirely elevated and will comprise 15 stations including 3 stations that provide interchange facility. With the opening of this section, the entire Delhi Metro network has become 314 km long, covering 229 metro stations in total.

A train on the Pink line of the Delhi Metro

The Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stretch is part of the 59 km-long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor (Pink Line) which falls under the Phase-III network of the DMRC.

Also Read | Delhi goes global: Metro card valid for travel in DTC buses

Sanjay Lake- Shiv Vihar section

Between Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake and Shiv Vihar section, metro services will commence at 6:15 AM from Trilokpuri and at 6:00 AM from IP Extension and Shiv Vihar from Monday to Saturday whereas, on Sundays, the services will commence from 8:15 AM from Trilokpuri and at 8:00 AM from IP Extension and Shiv Vihar.

CISF personnel stand guard

The Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake section will have 15 elevated stations. These are: Triolokpuri Sanjay Lake, East Vinod Nagar-Mayur Vihar II, Mandawali-West Vinod Nagar, IP Extension, Anand Vihar ISBT, Karkarduma, Karkarduma Court, Krishna Nagar, East Azad Nagar, Welcome, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Badarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar.