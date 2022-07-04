Delhi: Man attacks neighbours with iron rod over barking pet dog, 3 injured

New Delhi, Jul 04: Three people were injured after they were allegedly hit with an iron pipe by their neighbour following a quarrel over a pet dog in Paschim Vihar area, police said on Monday.

It all started with the man attacking a pet dog of the family when he barked at him, they said.

According to police, on Sunday morning, a man named Dharamvir Dahiya was strolling on the street along with some stray dogs when one of the pet dogs of a resident of Block-A of Paschim Vihar started barking at him. Suddenly Dahiya picked the dog with its tail and threw it away.

Owner of the dog Rakshit aged 25-years came to save his dog but Dahiya attacked the dog again but the dog bit Dahiya. This led to minor scuffle between Dahiya and Rakshit. After some time Dahiya came back at the spot with a iron pipe and hit the dog on its head, a senior police officer said.

He also hit another neighbour Hemant aged 53-years and Rakshit with the pipe. Later on, Dahiya barged into the house of Rakshit to take back pipe used in the assault and in the process, hit a female named Renu aged-45 years, the officer said.

All the injured persons have been medically examined while Dahiya rushed himself in Park Hospital, Khyala due to the dog bite, he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said that on the statement of Rakshit, a case was registered under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 451 (trespass) of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at Paschim Vihat East police station.

Investigation of the case is in progress and facts are being verified, he said.

