Delhi L-G writes to Kejriwal, asks him to 'urgently' meet IAS officers

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal has written a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, urging him to "urgently meet" IAS officers at the Delhi Secretariat in his response to the chief minister's sit-in protest after a week's silence.

The move comes days after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia requested Lieutenant-Governor to hold a meeting between the government and the bureaucrats to end the ongoing deadlock.

He said that the meeting is of vital importance, as it will help in resolving the apprehensions and concerns of both sides through dialogue. The L-G also welcomed Kejriwal's assurance that he would provide all kinds of safety and security in their interactions with the elected government.

He observed that he has been informed that the officers have also welcomed the appeal and they are awaiting Hon'ble CM's presence in the Secretariat to hold discussions.

"As such, LG requested Hon'ble CM to urgently meet the officers in the Secretariat so that apprehensions and concerns of both sides can be suitably addressed through dialogue in the best interest of the people of Delhi," the letter said.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh had asked Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to resolve the stand-off with Arvind Kejriwal-led government at the earliest.

Earlier in the day, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and his cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain were discharged from hospital and they said they will resume work today following a week-long protest against the Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched sit-in at Mr Baijal's office last week along with his three ministers - Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai and Satyendar Jain.

