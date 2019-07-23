  • search
    Delhi ITI Seat Allotment Results 2019 released, link to check, important dates

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 23: The Delhi ITI Seat Allotment Results 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    The seat allotment has been declared for those candidates whose names are on the merit list. Now the candidates will have to lock their admission to the respective institute allotted to them before the deadline. Candidates must also pay the fee to ensure that the allotment is not cancelled.

    The candidates will need to report to the allotted ITIs from July 23 to July 25. Another list displaying the vacant seats will be released on August 2, once the first round of allotment is completed.

    Candidates would have the option to re-shuffle their allotments on the online admission portal from July 27 to July 29. The result is available on itidelhiadmissions.nic.in.

    How to check Delhi ITI seat allotment results 2019:

    • Go to itidelhiadmissions.nic.in
    • Click on the direct link for allotment results
    • Enter required details
    • View allotment
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 7:20 [IST]
