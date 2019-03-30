  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi Horse Show gets underway, 500 competitors to display skills

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 30: Over 500 competitors would display their skills in four different categories at the Delhi Horse Show which is being held here till April 7.

    Over 400 horses are participating in the event which got underway on Friday. Competitors are grouped in four categories senior, young rider, junior and children.

    Delhi Horse Show gets underway, 500 competitors to display skills
    Representational Image

    Participating teams and contingents include those from the Army, paramilitary, police forces, riding clubs, institutes, schools and colleges, press release by the organisers stated.

    Now, Bengaluru will be protected by mounted police

    The events will be conducted in the early morning and late in the evening under floodlights

    The Delhi Horse Show has been in existence since the early part of 20th century. It was discontinued in 1979 as the grounds of the Red Fort were no longer available and as a result the public interest waned, the organisers stated.

    The show was revived in 1986 under the aegis of the President's Estate Polo Club and now the show is being conducted by the Army Polo & Riding Centre at the Army Equestrian Centre here.

    This show will feature events ranging from the more serious Dressage and Show Jumping events for India's top riders to fun gymkhana events for children and teenagers.

    "The participants range from 3 years age to India's top senior riders. The participation in the Horse Show has increased after the Indian Eventing Team won 2 Silver Medals at last year's Asian Games at Jakarta," the organisers said.

    PTI

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    horses new delhi

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 12:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue