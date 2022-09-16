YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Delhi govt to launch diploma course in EV mechanics

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 16: In a bid to make the national capital a training hub for the electric vehicle workforce, the Delhi government will be creating a comprehensive programme for EV mechanics, officials said on Friday.

    The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will design an integrated course for training its Diploma in Automobile Engineering' programme students to become Electric Vehicle mechanics.'

    DSEU will design an integrated course for training its Diploma in Automobile Engineering programme students to become Electric Vehicle mechanics
    DSEU will design an integrated course for training its Diploma in Automobile Engineering programme students to become Electric Vehicle mechanics

    Every year 100 students will be trained in basic and advanced EV mechanics training and provided with relevant internship and apprenticeship opportunities, they added.

    A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed among DSEU, World Resources Institute (WRI) India and Hero Electric Vehicles Ltd.

    The university will undertake the end-to-end designing of the programme's course structure and curriculum while Hero Electric will support it in designing the study material as well as provide practical training and internship opportunities to the students.

    Delhi Excise Policy case: ED conducts 40 raids pan-IndiaDelhi Excise Policy case: ED conducts 40 raids pan-India

    As the knowledge partner, WRI India will provide the required research, monitoring and evaluation support to the programme.

    Jasmine Shah, vice chairperson, Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) Delhi said, The EV mechanics training programme is the first of a series of short and long-term courses to be launched by Delhi government to become the training hub of the EV workforce in India. The programme has laid the foundation for the creation of thousands of green jobs in Delhi."

    Shah stressed that rolling out this "much-needed" training programme fulfills two major priorities of the Delhi Government -- creating a skilled and trained workforce as envisioned in its Rozgar budget 2022-23' as well as achieving Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's vision of making Delhi the EV capital of India.

    The Delhi government had notified its Electric Vehicles Policy in August 2020.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    delhi government launch electric vehicles

    Story first published: Friday, September 16, 2022, 14:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 16, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X