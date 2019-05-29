  • search
    Delhi: Govt targets to plant 23 lakh trees, shrubs in 2019-20

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 29: The Delhi government has set a target of planting more than 23 lakh trees and shrubs in the financial year 2019-20, according to a statement. The number is around 10 lakh lower than the last year's target. Of the 23 lakh trees and shrubs to be planted this fiscal, 4,25,000 saplings will be distributed free, the statement said.

    Image for representation only

    Delhi Environment and Forests Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday held a meeting with senior officers of the forest department and horticulture wing of various greening agencies, including the three municipal corporations, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Parks and Gardens Society, New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, among others in this regard. He sought active involvement of local residents, market associations, school and college students in the exercise to enhance the city's green cover to combat air pollution.

    Hussain asked all greening agencies to identify locations and targets for one-day mass plantation drive scheduled in the third week of July. At the meeting, the minister also reviewed the targets achieved during 2018-19.

    Majority of the land-owning agencies informed that they have achieved the plantation targets for the financial year 2018-19. He expressed concern over low plantation by the Delhi Development Authority, DSIIDC, DUSIB, and the health department.

    The minister also directed all the agencies to carry out a third-party audit of the trees and shrubs planted during 2015-18. The exercise should be completed within four months, he said.

