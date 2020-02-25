  • search
Trending Donald Trump Delhi Riots
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi Government recruitment exam: Students allege doors were closed

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 25: Over a hundred candidates for a Delhi government recruitment examination on Sunday alleged they were not allowed to take the exam at a centre here as it closed its doors before the scheduled time.

    The students had arrived at the centre in Sector 62 here for the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) recruitment exam conducted by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB).

    Delhi Government recruitment exam: Students allege doors were closed
    Representational Image

    The police said the students' allegation was incorrect and the gates were closed at 8 am as scheduled and not at 7.55 am, as being claimed by the candidates.

    In a complaint to the Sector 58 police station, the candidates said, "The staff at the exam centre closed the entry gates five minutes ahead of the schedule because of which around 150 people could not take up the exam."

    "Also, several candidates could not find their roll numbers on the list put up outside the exam centre and none of its staff came to meet them despite requests," they stated in the complaint.

    In a statement, the Noida police said, "The candidates were supposed to report at the exam centre by 7 am and the gates were scheduled to close at 8 am. The centre closed the entry at the scheduled time and only the candidates who arrived there late resorted to protest."

    The protesting candidates were later pacified and sent back, the police added.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    delhi government recruitment students

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 9:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X