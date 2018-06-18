Delhi gangwars: Shootout between members of Gogi and Tillu gangs leave one dead

A shootout broke out between two local gangs in Delhi's Burari area on Monday in which one member of the Tillu gang was shot dead. The dead member of the Tillu gang has been identified as one Raju, said reports.

The rivalry between Gogi and Tillu gangs started in 2013 during the Delhi University college students' union elections.

Gogi gang is led by gangster Jitender Gogi while the rival Tillu gang is led by one Sunil alias Tillu of Tajpur village.

In 2015, Gogi escaped from the custody of Delhi Police in Bahadurgarh while on the way for a court hearing. Since then, he has been hiding in Uttarakhand and comes to Delhi only to commit crimes. He carries a reward of Rs 2 lakh.

In 2015, Tillu was arrested by the Sonipat Police and was put behind bars. Presently, Tillu is lodged in Sonipat Jail.

Gogi and his rival Tillu have been running extortion rackets in Alipur and Sonipat areas, which is the main cause of the feud between the two groups. The rivalry between Gogi and Tillu gang was sparked amid student politics in the Delhi University (DU). The dispute gradually took a nasty shape in 2012, when Gogi and his associates allegedly shot at one Vikas, a close associate of Tillu.

Earlier in June, notorious Delhi gangster Rajesh Bharti and 3 of his associates were gunned down by Delhi Police's Special Cell.

