    Delhi: Flames engulf a hospital, six fire tenders rushed

    By Vishal S
    New Delhi, July 12: A massive fire reportedly broke out at hospital in Delhi's Basai Darapur this morning.

    Six fire tendcers have been rushed to the Employees' State Insurance Model Hospital where flames have erupted.

    Representational Image

    On Monday evening, fire broke out at a furniture market in south Delhi's Munirka following which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

    Delhi: 17 killed in fire at Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh; 2 jumped off the building

    Last week, massive fire broke out at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) office in Delhi's Karkardooma. A total of 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to fight the flames. Thick plumes of smoke could be seen coming out of the DGHS building.

    On June 20, a fire broke out at a 10-storeyed residential building in northwest Delhi's Pitampura. About 100 residents were safely rescued.

    On March 23, A massive fire broke out at the basement of a paper factory in Delhi's Dilshad Garden area On March 19, a fire broke out at Bikaner sweets in west Delhi's Janakpuri area. The cause of the fire was a short circuit in the chimney which was placed on first floor, the fire officials had said on March 19.

    On March 6, a massive fire broke out on the fifth floor of Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at CGO Complex in Delhi. As many as 25 fire tenders had to be rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. One person died in the incident.

    In February, a massive fire at a hotel in Karol Bagh claimed 17 lives. As many as 17 people were killed, including three Myanmar nationals, and three sustained injuries. The owner of Hotel Arpit Palace, RK Goel, after the arrest, told police that the building plan for the establishment was not approved by the municipal corporation and that he was using the basement to run a banquet hall. RK Goel was nabbed by the crime branch of Delhi Police on February 17, after he arrived in Delhi from Qatar.

    Story first published: Friday, July 12, 2019, 9:53 [IST]
