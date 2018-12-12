Home News New delhi Delhi: Fire engulfs furniture market in Kirti Nagar

New Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 12: A fire broke out at a furniture market in Delhi's Kirti Nagar on Wednesday. As many as 20 fire tenders had to be rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The fire has now been doused.

A call about the fire was received at 2.50 pm and 20 fire engines were rushed to the spot, a senior officer from Delhi Fire Service said.

The fire broke out on the first, second and third floor of the furniture shop and it has been brought under control, the officer said.

No casualty or injury has been reported so far, he said.

