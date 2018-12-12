  • search
    Delhi: Fire engulfs furniture market in Kirti Nagar

    New Delhi, Dec 12: A fire broke out at a furniture market in Delhi's Kirti Nagar on Wednesday. As many as 20 fire tenders had to be rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The fire has now been doused.

    Representational Image
    A call about the fire was received at 2.50 pm and 20 fire engines were rushed to the spot, a senior officer from Delhi Fire Service said.

    The fire broke out on the first, second and third floor of the furniture shop and it has been brought under control, the officer said.

    No casualty or injury has been reported so far, he said.

    In November, a fire broke out on the fourth and fifth floors of the YMCA building in central Delhi.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 22:07 [IST]
