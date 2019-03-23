Delhi: Fire breaks out at paper factory in Dilshad Garden

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Mar 23: A massive fire broke out at the basement of a paper factory in Delhi's Dilshad Garden area on Saturday, said reports.

As many as 15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The inferno is said to have broken out at 2 pm today. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Dilshad Garden is in East Delhi and some parts of the locality are industrial area.

There are no reports of any causalities as of now.

On Tuesday (March 19), a fire broke out at Bikaner sweets in west Delhi's Janakpuri area. The cause of the fire was a short circuit in the chimney which was placed on first floor, the fire officials had said on March 19.

On March 6, a massive fire broke out on the fifth floor of Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at CGO Complex in Delhi. As many as 25 fire tenders had to be rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. One person died in the incident.

In February, a massive fire at a hotel in Karol Bagh claimed 17 lives. As many as 17 people were killed, including three Myanmar nationals, and three sustained injuries. The owner of Hotel Arpit Palace, RK Goel, after the arrest, told police that the building plan for the establishment was not approved by the municipal corporation and that he was using the basement to run a banquet hall. RK Goel was nabbed by the crime branch of Delhi Police on February 17, after he arrived in Delhi from Qatar.