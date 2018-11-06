Election Result 
JAMAKHANDI
CandidateVotes
Anand Nyamgouda97,017
Srikanth Kulkarni57,537
RAMANAGARA
CandidateVotes
Anita Kumaraswamy1,25,043
L Chandrashekhar15,906
BALLARY
CandidateVotes
V S Ugrappa6,28,365
J Shantha3,85,204
Dr. T R Srinivas13,714
SHIVAMOGGA
CandidateVotes
B Y Raghavendra5,43,306
Madhu Bangarappa4,91,158
Mahima Patel5,278
MANDYA
CandidateVotes
L R Shivarame Gowda5,69,347
Dr. Siddaramaiah2,44,404
Delhi: Drunk man sets 18 vehicles on fire

By Pti
    New Delhi, Nov 6: A drunk man reportedly set 18 vehicles, including four cars, on fire in south Delhi's Madangir area on Tuesday, police said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC against the man, who is in his mid 20s, they said. The police said 14 two-wheelers and four cars were set on fire by the accused. In a video of the incident which has gone viral, the man can be seen setting fire to the vehicles after opening the fuel pipe of the motorcycles.

    Petrol overflowed from the tanks of six motorcycles after which they were set on fire by a match stick. The cars parked nearby also caught fire, a senior police official said.

    The police rushed to the spot after receiving information of the incident at around 3.05 am Tuesday and doused the fire. Police said efforts are on to trace the accused who is on the run. Among the burnt vehicles, eight two-wheelers and two cars were completely gutted, while six motorcycles and two cars were affected partially.

    PTI

