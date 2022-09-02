YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Delhi: DPCC issues guidelines for pollution-free festivities

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 02: In view of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and upcoming festivals, Delhi's pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued several guidelines for the citizens, idol sellers and makers as well as the civic agencies.

    It also directed idol makers to use natural clay, dyes & biodegradable materials. POP-based idols not to be immersed in water bodies.

    Delhi: DPCC issues guidelines for pollution-free festivities

    The Delhi Police shared the DPCC Guidelines for Ganesh Utsav, Durga Puja, and other upcoming festivals, urging all to adhere to them and strive for pollution-free celebrations.

    Earlier, DPCC has asked urban local bodies in the national Capital to ensure temporary ponds for idol immersion are created near residential areas.

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Over 60,000 idols immersed in a day in MumbaiGanesh Chaturthi 2022: Over 60,000 idols immersed in a day in Mumbai

    It also asked district magistrates to ensure no idol immersion takes place in the Yamuna or at public water bodies, ponds and ghats of the river.

    Delhi has banned all idol immersion in the Yamuna since 2019, with DPCC in its directions stating any violator found to be immersing idols in the Yamuna will be fined ₹50,000, along with provisions that can warrant a jail term up to six years.

    Like previous years, only idols made of clay and biodegradable materials are allowed for idol immersion, while POP-based idols are prohibited.

    Seven Important Mandals Of Pune To Celebrate Ganesh Festival In Kashmir In 2023Seven Important Mandals Of Pune To Celebrate Ganesh Festival In Kashmir In 2023

    The same rules will remain in place for further idol immersions in Delhi too, including Durga Puja, the order said.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    ganesh chaturthi delhi police

    Story first published: Friday, September 2, 2022, 17:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X