Delhi: Cop who intervened in a quarrel shot at in Patel Nagar

By
    New Delhi, Nov 13: A Delhi police personnel who tried to stop two groups from quarrelling was shot at after one group allegedly felt that he was supporting the other.

    Representational Image

    A Delhi Police constable, Amarjeet, was allegedly shot at after he intervened in a quarrel between two groups in central Delhi's Patel Nagar, police said on Monday (November 13).

    Amarjeet, who is posted at the Patel Nagar police station, was in civilian clothes when he was going to investigate about a criminal on Sunday night, they said.

    He saw two groups of men fighting near Kunwar Singh Chowk in Patel Nagar and intervened to pacify them. The members of one of the group's felt he was supporting the other group and shot at him, police said.

    Police said he was injured in the stomach and is currently undergoing treatment. Special teams have been formed to nab the accused and some suspects have been identified, they added.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 12:11 [IST]
