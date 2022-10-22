Dhanteras 2022: How much gold can you buy from Dubai

Delhi cop's daughter booked for running car over parking assistant’s feet

New Delhi

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Oct 22: Delhi Police booked its own official's daughter for running her car over a valet parking assistant's feet at a South Delhi mall in which he sustained multiple injuries in his leg.

The police booked the woman under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding) and 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Saket police station, according to a India Today report.

According to the report, the woman on October 16 night ran over her car on parking assistant's feet. The police filed FIR on October 20.

The victim received multiple leg injuries and was rushed to the hospital. The report said the accused woman is the daughter of an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) posted in South Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South Delhi, Chandan Chaudhary said a case was registered after the victim recorded his statement.

The woman is yet to be arrested.

The DCP said that the statement was recorded late, the FIR came late. Further investigation is underway.

Story first published: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 13:19 [IST]