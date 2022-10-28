'Red light on, gaadi off' postponed as LG hasn't given nod: Delhi Minister

Delhi: BJP demands dry day on Chhath Puja

New Delhi, Oct 28: Delhi BJP has urged Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government to declare 'Sandhya Argha' day of Chhath Puja festival as a dry day so that the sale of liquor is banned on this holy day.

"Today we have written to the Chief Minister of Delhi to declare a dry day on 'Chhath Puja' to maintain the sanctity of Delhi and the festival," said Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta.

The Delhi Congress urged Delhi government to declare a dry day on Chatt Puja. It noted that when Sheila Dikshit was chief minister, the government had announced a public holiday on Chhath Puja.

"Lakhs of devotees from Purvanchal reside in Delhi and celebrate Chhath Puja with great fervor. To facilitate them, the Congress government under Sheila Dikshit announced a public holiday for all. We demand Delhi government to reinstate public holidays and a dry day on the occasion of Chhath Puja," said Chaudhary Anil Kumar, president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC).

Chhath Puja is one of the most sacred festivals and the four-day-long Hindu festival is celebrated on the sixth day of Kartik Shukla Paksha. This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated on October 28-31.

During this festival women of the house observe fast and pray for the wellbeing of their children and household.

Chhath is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival historically native to Bihar-Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh of India and the Madhesh of Nepal.

Friday, October 28, 2022, 17:20 [IST]