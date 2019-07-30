Delhi: Army officer's body found on railway track

New Delhi

New Delhi, July 30: The body of a 26-year-old Indian Army Captain has been found on the tracks near the Sadar Bazar railway station here, police said on Tuesday.

The body of the officer, identified as Captain Diwakar Puri, was found severed into two parts on Monday morning, they said. According to police, Puri was from the Army Medical Corps. He was a resident of Rohini, in Delhi, and a native of Almora district in Uttarakhand.

He had gone to Lucknow around two months ago to attend a training and was returning to Delhi on the Shramjeevi Express for his younger brother Jatin's birthday, the police said, adding that he was admitted to the Lucknow Base hospital two days back.

According to a senior police officer, Puri was asleep in the coach and was woken up by an attendant at the New Delhi railway station. He then went towards the back side of the platform, leaving three bags in the coach, the officer said.

The attendant later submitted the bags to the Railway Police Force, he added. Police checked the CCTV footage and found Puri going towards the Sadar Bazar railway station from New Delhi station. At around 11 am, his body was found near Sadar Bazar railway station, officials said.

"We were waiting for him on Monday morning. When he did not reach till 8 am, we sent one of his cousins to pick him up from the railway station. His cousin found that the train had arrived on time and his luggage were with the railway police. Later, his body was found on the tracks," Girish Nath (43), Puri's uncle, said.

Police said it is a case of suicide and no foul play is suspected. However, family members feel that he did not commit suicide but was killed. Puri pursued his medical degree from the Armed Force Medical College in Pune. He was recently promoted to captain from lieutenant and was posted in Pulwama, Nath said, adding that he had to join in mid-August.

"He had cleared the entrance of the AIIMS but was very curious to join the army and did his graduation from AFMS, Pune. His mother Sheila Puri always talked about his love and passion for the army," said Girish Nath (43), Nath said, adding that after his graduation, he was posted in Suratgarh, Pathankot and Gangtok.

The family members are demanding a fare probe in the matter. The post-mortem has been conducted at the Sabzi Mandi mortuary and police are waiting for the report. The body has been handed over to the deceased's family, they said.

