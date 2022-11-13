Delhi air quality still in very poor category, stubble burning figure jumps

Thick layer of smog with 'very poor' air continues to choke Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 13: The air quality in Delhi remain in the 'very poor' category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 320, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Commission for Air Quality Management on Friday said curbs under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) would continue in Delhi-NCR as air pollution in the region was showing an upward trend.

All construction and demolition work, except essential projects, has been banned in Delhi-NCR under the third stage of GRAP. Brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushers are also not allowed to operate.

According to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute data, farm fires in Punjab rose from 2,467 on Saturday, with Bathinda registering a maximum of 358 farm fires.

