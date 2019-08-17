  • search
    Delhi agencies on alert as Yamuna level reaches 203.27 mts

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 17: With the Yamuna flowing near the warning level, Delhi agencies are closely monitoring the situation to deal with any possible flooding, an official said on Saturday.

    A file photo
    According to the official, at around 4 pm on Saturday, Yamuna's water level reached 203.27 metres, slightly below the warning level of 204.5 metres. The official said that at 10 am, over 21,000 cusecs water was released from Hathani Kund Barrage in Haryana. Besides, around 17,000 cusecs water was also released from the barrage.

    [29 dead after bus falls into drain on Yamuna Expressway, PM condoles loss of lives]

    "We have been closely monitoring the water level of Yamuna. Preparation are being made to deal with flood-like situation," the official said.

    In July last year, traffic movement on Old Yamuna Bridge in Delhi had been closed for a few days after the water level breached the danger mark. Last year, Yamuna's water level had reached 205.5 metres.

    PTI

    yamuna delhi

