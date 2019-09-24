  • search
    Delhi: 45-year-old property dealer shot dead in Dwarka

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 24: A 45-year-old property dealer was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in Dwarka's Kakrola area on Tuesday evening, police said.

    The incident took place at old Palam road when Narender (45), a resident of Kakrola village, was about to leave from office in his car, they said.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    According to a senior police officer, two bike-borne assailants fired indiscriminately on Narender and fled from the spot. The man was rushed to Venkatshwar Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said.

    A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian penal Code and a probe into the matter was underway, the officer said. Police are scanning the CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the accused and establish the exact sequence of events, he said.

    They suspect property or monetary dispute as a possible motive behind the killing, the officer said. Narender was previously involved in four cases, including attempt to murder and dacoity, police added.

    PTI

