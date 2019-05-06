Delhi: 17-year-old girl commit suicide after failing class 12 exams for the 3rd time

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 06: A day after the CBSE announced Class 12 board exam results, a 17-year-old girl, who failed her Class XII exam for the third year in a row, allegedly committed suicide in the national capital on Friday.

According to reports, the student had already appeared for the compartment exam twice.

DCP (northeast) Atul Thakur told media that an inquest proceeding has been initiated.

He said that the preliminary probe revealed that the girl had locked herself in her room. After the girl did not respond to her family members, her younger brother went to check and found her hanging from the ceiling fan.

However, the girl was immediately rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead and the body was shifted to the mortuary. The body was handed over to the family on Sunday after the autopsy was done.

On Friday, after she checked her result at the CBSE headquarters with her mother, she found out that had to re-appear in one of the subjects. The girl's family members shared that ever since she got this news, she was stressed about taking the exam again and didn't talk to anyone.

However, no suicide note was found.