    Declared: JKBOSE 10th annual results 2019

    New Delhi, Jan 10: The JKBOSE 10th annual results 2019 have been declared. Thes are is available on the official website.

    The Secondary School examination of Class 10 annual examinations results 2018 for Kashmir division was declared by the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education. The results are available on jkbose.ac.in.

    How to download JKBOSE 10th annual results 2019:

    • Go to jkbose.ac.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    jammu and kashmir results

    Story first published: Friday, January 10, 2020, 8:23 [IST]
