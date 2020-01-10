Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Declared: JKBOSE 10th annual results 2019
New Delhi
New Delhi, Jan 10: The JKBOSE 10th annual results 2019 have been declared. Thes are is available on the official website.
The Secondary School examination of Class 10 annual examinations results 2018 for Kashmir division was declared by the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education. The results are available on jkbose.ac.in.
How to download JKBOSE 10th annual results 2019:
- Go to jkbose.ac.in
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download
- Take a printout