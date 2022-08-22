NEET UG 2022 answer key to be released anytime soon: Check steps to download and other details here

CUET UG Exam: NTA launches grievance redressal e-mail for exam date change

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 22: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday launched an exclusive grievance redressal e-mail for the candidates who have complained about a clash in exam dates in phase 6 of the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022.

"NTA has now received requests from candidates to reschedule their test scheduled on August 23 in view of other examinations like CBSE compartment exam beginning from the same date," NTA Director Sadhna Parashar said.

"In view of the concerns, it has been decided to consider such requests favourably.

NTA has also created an exclusive grievance redressal e-mail for this purpose. The grievances of candidates regarding rescheduling of their tests in view of CBSE compartment exam should be sent to cuetug-dateclash@nta.ac.in," she added.

The NTA has asked students to mention their application number in their email while sending their grievances.

"The fresh dates will be communicated to the affected candidates through their admit cards and public notice," Parashar said.

The fifth phase of the CUET, which is gateway for undergraduate admissions in central universities across the country, began on Sunday. A total of 2.36 lakh candidates are set to appear in the fifth phase while 1.91 lakh candidates will be appearing in Phase 6 on August 24, 25, and 26.

Story first published: Monday, August 22, 2022, 23:45 [IST]