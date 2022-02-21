YouTube
    CTET December result 2021 expected today: The three websites to check

    New Delhi, Feb 21: The CTET December result 2021 is likely to be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    CTET December result 2021 expected today: The three websites to check

    The Central Teachers Eligibility Test December 2021 result will be released by the Central Board of School Education (CBSE). The result according to several reports was supposed to be released on February 20, but the same got delayed.

    Prior to this the tentative date for the release of the CTET December result 2021 was February 15.

    However there is no official confirmation on whether the result would be released today or not.

    Those candidates who have completed B.Ed from an NCTE accredited institution are eligible to take the TET or CTET exam. The CTET December 2021 result once declared will be available on ctet.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

    Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 10:34 [IST]
    X