    CTET 2019 schedule released, registrations begin Aug 19

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 17: The CTET 2019 schedule has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    The CTET which will be conducted in 20 language in 110 cities will be held on December 8 2019.

    CTET 2019 schedule released, registrations begin Aug 19

    "The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the 13th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on 08-12-2019 (Sunday). The test will be conducted in 20 (Twenty) languages in 110 cities all over the country."

    "The aspiring candidates have to apply online only through CTET website www.ctet.nic.in. The online application process will start from 19-08-2019. The last date for submitting online application is 18-09-2019 and fee can be paid upto 23-09- 2019 till 15.30 PM."

    ctet registration

    Story first published: Saturday, August 17, 2019, 10:39 [IST]
