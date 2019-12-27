CTET 2019 result to be declared soon, check details

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 27: The CTET 2019 result will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The exam was conducted on December 8. Paper-I was held between 9.30 am and 12 noon and paper-II from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Reports now state that the result would be declared in the second week of January 2020. The admit card it may be recalled was released on November 18 2019. The result once declared will be available on ctet.nic.in.

How to download CTET 2019 result

Go to ctet.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout