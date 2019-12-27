  • search
    CTET 2019 result to be declared soon, check details

    New Delhi, Dec 27: The CTET 2019 result will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    The exam was conducted on December 8. Paper-I was held between 9.30 am and 12 noon and paper-II from 2 pm to 4 pm.

    CTET 2019 result to be declared soon, check details

    Reports now state that the result would be declared in the second week of January 2020. The admit card it may be recalled was released on November 18 2019. The result once declared will be available on ctet.nic.in.

    How to download CTET 2019 result

    • Go to ctet.nic.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Friday, December 27, 2019, 7:37 [IST]
