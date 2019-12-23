  • search
    CTET 2019 answer key released, last date to raise objections

    New Delhi, Dec 23: The CTET 2019 answer key has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The answer key has been released for the December 2019 exam. The exam was held on December 8 2019 and candidates can raise objections until December 25 2019.

    The answer keys of CTET December 2019 have been uploaded on the website for viewing and challenge by the candidates. The challenges may be submitted online on the website up to 25/12/2019," says the official notification. The answer key is available on ctet.nic.in.

    Story first published: Monday, December 23, 2019, 15:29 [IST]
