CSIR UGC NET 2019 admit card date, new website to check

New Delhi, June 06: The CSIR UGC NET 2019 admit card will be released soon. The same once released would be available on the official website.

Going by last year's trend, the admit card would be released ten days prior to the exam. The CSIR NET will be held on June 16 and going by previous trends, the admit card would be released today, June 6.

It may be noted that the old website has changed. More information will be available on the new website. The exam will be conducted in two shifts that would start at 9 am and conclude. At noon. The afternoon shift would commence at 2 pm and end at 5 pm. The admit card once released will be available on csirhrdg.res.in.

How to download CSIR UGC NET 2019 admit card:

Go to csirhrdg.res.in

Click on the CSIR UGC NET link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout