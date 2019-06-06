  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CSIR UGC NET 2019 admit card date, new website to check

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 06: The CSIR UGC NET 2019 admit card will be released soon. The same once released would be available on the official website.

    Going by last year's trend, the admit card would be released ten days prior to the exam. The CSIR NET will be held on June 16 and going by previous trends, the admit card would be released today, June 6.

    CSIR UGC NET 2019 admit card date, new website to check

    It may be noted that the old website has changed. More information will be available on the new website. The exam will be conducted in two shifts that would start at 9 am and conclude. At noon. The afternoon shift would commence at 2 pm and end at 5 pm. The admit card once released will be available on csirhrdg.res.in.

    How to download CSIR UGC NET 2019 admit card:

    • Go to csirhrdg.res.in
    • Click on the CSIR UGC NET link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    csir admit card

    Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 7:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue