CSIR NET result 2019 date confirmed

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 13: The CSIR NET result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

It may be recalled that last week the answer key had been released. The results were originally scheduled to be released on December 31 2019. However the same has been delayed. This is because the exams were not held in Assam and Meghalaya, where over 7,500 candidates had registered for the exams. It is now confirmed that the results would be declared on January 14, 2020.

The exams in Meghalaya and Assam were conducted on December 27 2019. The fresh admit cards too had been released for the purpose. The result once declared will be available on csirnet.nta.nic.in.