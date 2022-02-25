YouTube
    CSI CS Executive Professional Exam results 2021 to be declared today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 25: The ICSI CS Executive Professional Exam results 2021 will be declared today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    CSI CS Executive Professional Exam results 2021 to be declared today

    The results will be declared by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. "Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examinations will be uploaded on the website of the Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued," an ICSI statement read.

    "The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars,"the statement further read. CSI CS Executive Professional Results 2021 once declared will be available on icsi.edu.

    Story first published: Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:07 [IST]
