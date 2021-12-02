CSAB special round 1 seat allotment result declaring today: Check timings

New Delhi, Dec 02: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) special round 1 seat allotment result will be declared today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The exercising options including float, freeze and slide will also begin at 5 pm today. The CSAB conducts counselling admission to the Indian Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other institutions. JoSAA on the other hand is responsible for counselling for IIT admission.

The last date to register for CSA special round 1 counselling was November 30 2021. Once the seats are allotted, students will have to exercise options including float, free and slide to complete the online self-reporting between December 2 and December 4. The last date to respond is December 5. The CSAB Special Round 1 seat allotment result once declared will be available on csab.nic.in.

