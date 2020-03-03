  • search
    CRSU result 2020 declared

    New Delhi, Mar 03: The CRSU result 2020 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University has declared the result in the form of a merit form. The result has been declared in online mode. Below we are providing you with the step by step details on how to download your results. The results are available on crsu.ac.in.

    How to check CRSU result 2020:

    • Go to crsu.ac.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 8:31 [IST]
