    COVID-19: NIOS Public Exam 2020 cancelled; results to be announced on assessment scheme

    New Delhi, July 10: National Institute of Open School Exams hat were scheduled to be conducted in July has been cancelled by the Ministry of HRD. The results will be announced on the basis of the assessment scheme that has been finalised by the component committee.

    Learners will have an option to appear in the next public/on-demand exam to improve their performance, as and when the situation is conducive to hold exams.

      "Keeping in view the health of the learners, #NIOS public #exams scheduled to be held in July 2020 now stand canceled. The results will be declared based on the assessment scheme finalized by the competent committee of @niostwit," the Union HRD Ministry tweeted.

      Story first published: Friday, July 10, 2020, 18:02 [IST]
