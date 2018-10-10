India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Couple and daughter stabbed to death, son grievously injured by unidentified people

By
    Delhi, Oct 10: In a goresome incident, three members of a family were stabbed to death in Delhi's Vasant Kunj's Kishangarh. One member was injured in the incident, the Police reported on Wednesday (Oct 10) morning.

    Representational photo
    Representational photo

    The attackers stabbed 40-year-old Mithilesh, his wife Siya and children (Neha and Suraj) in their three-bedroom apartment in Kishangarh. While Mithilesh, Siya and Neha succumbed to their injuries, Suraj is battling for his life in the hospital, the police said.

    The Police are present at the spot as more details are awaited.

