Coronavirus: Full list of exams postponed

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 18: In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, several exams have been postponed. More details will be available on the official website.

Barring the ongoing board exams, several other exams have been cancelled by the various boards owing to the government advisories. There are numerous recruitment tests which have also been cancelled.

Exams till Class 8 cancelled in Goa

Exams in UP postponed till April 8

Odisha Higher Education Department postpones exams: Final semester annual exams on

Nagpur University exams postponed

Educational institutes in Jharkhand closed till April 14

Schools in Meghalaya shut till March 31

Assam schools shut till March 29

Tamil Nadu primary schools closed till March 31

Schools colleges in Uttarakhand closed

Karnataka postpones class 7 to 9 exams

Karnataka SSLC exam as per schedule

West Bengal closes educational institutes till March 31

Madhya Pradesh schools closed

IIT Kanpur exams postponed

Manipur schools shut, but exam as per schedule

Delhi schools shut, exams as per schedule

Schools and colleges in Ladakh shut