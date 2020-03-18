Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Coronavirus: Full list of exams postponed
New Delhi
New Delhi, Mar 18: In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, several exams have been postponed. More details will be available on the official website.
Barring the ongoing board exams, several other exams have been cancelled by the various boards owing to the government advisories. There are numerous recruitment tests which have also been cancelled.
Coronavirus: Full list of exams
- Exams till Class 8 cancelled in Goa
- Exams in UP postponed till April 8
- Odisha Higher Education Department postpones exams: Final semester annual exams on
- Nagpur University exams postponed
- Educational institutes in Jharkhand closed till April 14
- Schools in Meghalaya shut till March 31
- Assam schools shut till March 29
- Tamil Nadu primary schools closed till March 31
- Schools colleges in Uttarakhand closed
- Karnataka postpones class 7 to 9 exams
- Karnataka SSLC exam as per schedule
- West Bengal closes educational institutes till March 31
- Madhya Pradesh schools closed
- IIT Kanpur exams postponed
- Manipur schools shut, but exam as per schedule
- Delhi schools shut, exams as per schedule
- Schools and colleges in Ladakh shut